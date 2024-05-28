Gainesville Memorial Day ceremony honors veterans' sacrifice

The quiet sounds of paper fans filled the historic Evergreen Cemetery on Monday as Alachua County came together to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives defending the nation.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony, held in collaboration with the City of Gainesville and Milam Funeral Homes, provided an opportunity for the community to pay respects to fallen service members and their families.

This year's guest speaker was retired Naval Veteran Todd Chase. Chase is a highly decorated veteran whose 28 years of combined active duty and reserve service include earning the Navy Commendation Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal and being named the P-3C Orion Naval Aviator of the Year in 1992. He is also a former member of the Gainesville City Commission.

The Milton Lewis Young Marines gathering together for pictures with families. (Brooke Ginaitt/WUFT News)

The ceremony also featured words from county commissioner Marihelen Wheeler and Gainesville mayor Harvey Ward, along with displays such as a flag folding from the Milton Lewis Young Marines, a poem reading and a presentation of a 21-gun salute from Korean War veterans.

As the crowd of around 150 active and retired veterans and their families sat under the baking sun in a corner of Evergreen Cemetery, a hush fell over them. Chase stepped forward to speak about his fallen comrades, sharing their tragic stories. He recounted the loss of friends who were just like himself, soldiers of the same age who died during significant moments in his own life.

“I think often about how it could have been me, and so I try to remember them and live my life as full as I can to honor their memory,” said Chase.

"Today is a special day of remembrance where we pay honor to the people who gave up their lives while serving the country," said Chase. "It allowed me to share a story about two guys that I was good friends with, who essentially did the same thing I did. They both lost their lives in separate aircraft mishaps."

The Milam Funeral Homes booth was on display as family and friends gathered after the ceremony. (Brooke Ginaitt/WUFT News)

Chase's wife Mary and son Alex who were present for his speech expressed their immense pride for him, not just for being selected to share his experiences at the ceremony, but to have him still here today.

"We're just so proud of him, you know, with all his accomplishments. As my husband, and his father, a lot of times we just say, 'Hey, that's dad,' but he's really done amazing things and we're so proud of him with everything that he does," said Mary Chase.

Alex Chase also commented on the speech and the memories his father shared with the crowd.

"As I get older the more I appreciate hearing him speak on his experiences,” said Alex Chase. “The event was just really amazing and well done.”