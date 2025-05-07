Teenage director is working to make waves in the Gainesville theater scene

The Gainesville Shrine Club is filled with loud chatter as a group of young performers enter rehearsal for their production of “Aladdin Jr.” The show is in the home stretch, as the actors ages 6 to 17 finalize small details and opening night at the end of next month.

The rehearsals are chaotic. The director stands off to the side. He looks at his script and decides which scene or musical number to start with.

Sixteen-year-old Nathan Wynn is not your average theater kid. He has had his hands in all aspects of the theater — from performing on stage to learning how to operate a soundboard to now directing his second musical, there’s no part of the stage he hasn’t mastered.

Once he’s ready, he quickly gets the attention of his actors, and it’s like a switch has been flipped — the cast falls into rhythm, the chaos giving way to concentration. The cast begins warming up, the director leading the group on the piano.

A few moments later, a speaker in the corner crackled with the backing track of “Arabian Nights,” prompting the cast to head to their first spots for the show’s opening number. The group takes their places without hesitation, their eyes and attention on the teenage director who’s running the show like he’s been doing it for years on Broadway.

Nathan made his directorial debut last summer at 15 with his production of “The Wizard of Oz.” In addition to currently directing “Aladdin Jr.,” Nathan is also starring in P.K. Yonge’s spring production of “Chicago” as Billy Flynn.

Nathan (center) is hands-on in guiding his production. When giving direction, he inserts himself into the scene so the kids can grasp his vision. (Fiona Smith/WUFT News)



Still, he remains a high school student balancing his courseload of Advanced Placement classes and other schoolwork with his passion for theater.

Nathan’s vocal coach, Cooper Nolan, who started working with Nathan in 2022, said Nathan’s versatility is what sets him apart from his peers.

“Every time we talk, he’s exploring a new aspect of theatre, whether it’s music directing, backstage management, directing full productions, or, of course, performing,” Nolan said.

Tackling all of this at just 16 is no easy feat, and Nathan has the confidence and experience of a seasoned professional. But he wasn’t always this way.

“Before I started theater, I was definitely one of the most awkward kids you'll meet,” Nathan said. “I didn't feel comfortable talking in front of people that I didn't know, and I was super shy.”

However, after his first show in seventh grade, a switch flipped for him on opening night, leading him down the path he’s on now.

Where to watch

The production of Aladdin Jr. will debut later this month and run for 10 shows at Grace at Fort Clarke Church, 9325 W. Newberry Road in Gainesville:

Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 7 at 6 p.m.

“I tried out for ‘The Jungle Book’ because my mom said she'd pay me $20, and I got the lead role,” he said. “As soon as there was an audience in front of me, that's when it got real and that's what changed [everything] in my head. I was like, ‘I love this,’ because everyone's cheering for you. These people aren’t coming to judge me, [they’re] here to support me.”

Nathan’s confidence has continued to grow since then.

“Vocally, he’s grown immensely,” Nolan said. “I always tell my students that confidence comes through technique, and Nathan really embodies that philosophy. He puts in the work to make his voice do what he asks it to do.”

If directing two musicals as a 10th grader isn’t impressive enough, Nathan has also designed all of the marketing for “Aladdin” and took the initiative of writing press releases, truly putting his all into this production.

But he’s not the only one who’s all in.

Nathan’s mom, Sally Wynn, has been by his side since that first audition, but is not surprised this is where he ended up.

“He’s always loved art,” she said. “We spent most of his childhood at Joanne’s or Michael's doing something so he can create.”

Of course, letting a 16-year-old run an entire musical production comes with its risks — especially when his parents are helping fund the show to the tune of several thousand dollars. But for Wynn, the decision to support Nathan financially was an easy one.

“I'm here to support him of course, but I'm not just like throwing money at it,” Wynn said, adding that she expects to recoup those costs through ticket sales given “his history and knowing what a good job he did before.”

One surprise for Wynn was the outpouring of support, from the parents of children in the production to local venues throughout Gainesville, all of which came together to help Nathan put on the show.

“People aren't just looking at him like, ‘Wow, it's another 15-year-old, go play your video games.’ They treat him like an adult and they're really rallying behind him,” she said.

Nathan’s parents are proud of the person he’s becoming and all his success thus far. He not only continues to impress his family, but also the parents of those in his show.

Lauren Murray and her daughter, Kinley, 11, have worked with Nathan on both productions he has directed and have appreciated how easy it is to work with him.

“It's really fun,” Kinley said. “I feel like [with] a lot of other plays, it’s kind of stressful, but with Nathan, it's not at all.”

Kinley is playing the Genie in “Aladdin,” and, according to her mother, it's a different role than what she’s used to playing. However, Nathan's musical talents have helped Kinley and her peers make the transition to their roles.

“He always starts with the music, and he really gets down to the basics, like [Kinley] first learned to harmonize [when she worked] on ‘The Wizard of Oz’” Murray said.

Nolan shared that Nathan has spoken to him about how he’s running the show and what he’s done on the music side.

“It’s been amazing to see him teaching his cast the same techniques we’ve worked on together,” Nolan said. “He still checks in to make sure he’s saying the right things, but after three years, he knows what he’s talking about.”

Everyone involved in the production say Nathan’s leadership, patience, creativity and talents make him a standout role model — especially for the younger kids in the cast who may be stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

One of those kids is Landon Chase, who plays the title role in the show. At just 13, he looks up to Nathan not just as a director, but as someone who makes theater feel welcoming for the younger boys, too.

“I can get things and learn from him,” Landon said. “He's good at what he does, and I look up to him a lot.”

The cast of “Aladdin Jr.” strikes its ending pose for the opening number, “Arabian Nights.” (Fiona Smith/WUFT News)

Seeing Nathan be a strong leader for these younger kids is rewarding and “comforting” for the parents as well.

“From a parent's perspective, this is the first thing that has [me] seeing a sparkle in [Landon’s] eyes, and I see that same sparkle in Nathan's eyes,” said Landon’s mother, Georgette Chase.

“Even as a parent, it's inspiring, and I'm proud. … He's not my kid, but I'm proud of all the work that these kids put into this.”

Nathan’s future in theater is promising, and while he’s not exactly sure what he’ll be doing in the future, it’ll definitely involve theater, and likely a bit of everything else. The creation of his LLC, Ripple Theatricals, will continue to fuel his success. He plans to start dual enrollment at the University of Florida next year to get a head start on his degree in music education.

Whether he’s directing, designing, or running the soundboard, Nathan’s approach is simple: Learn as much as you can and don’t be afraid to try something new.

“There's not much you can lose,” he said. “When I started this show, I had no clue how it would all come together. But I picked a date, set a deadline and just went for it. That was the first step.”

It’s a mindset he hopes others can adopt — even if they don’t know where to begin.

“I’d tell them to come along for the ride,” he said. “I’ve never said no to trying something, and every little thing I’ve learned — lights, sound, marketing — it’s helped me become a better performer and a better leader. Just go for it. You might surprise yourself.”