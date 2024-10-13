Photo gallery: Infinity Con held at Alachua County Sports and Events Center
1 of 15 — A child uses a VR headset during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A child uses a VR headset during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
2 of 15 — Grace Schwinn, a 18-year-old Flagler college student cosplaying as Elita-1 from Transformers, uses her phone during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Grace Schwinn, a 18-year-old Flagler college student cosplaying as Elita-1 from Transformers, uses her phone during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
3 of 15 — Infinity Con participants play on retro arcade and pinball machines during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Infinity Con participants play on retro arcade and pinball machines during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Centerin Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
4 of 15 — Ajax Liranzo, 18, pets a baby kangaroo during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Ajax Liranzo, 18, pets a baby kangaroo during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
5 of 15 — Kenneth Parker, a 33-year-old UF international studies program assistant, gives fencing lessons during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Kenneth Parker, a 33-year-old UF international studies program assistant, gives fencing lessons during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
6 of 15 — The Pika Bug sits in the middle of displays and exhibits during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
The Pika Bug sits in the middle of displays and exhibits during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
7 of 15 — 07 101224 Infinity Con LA13.JPG
Joesph "JR" Austin, a 38 year old business owner, talks with customers at his Weeabooth stand during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
8 of 15 — Stella Mccoy, 7, engages in a lightsaber fight with another participant during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Stella Mccoy, 7, engages in a lightsaber fight with another participant during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
9 of 15 — Madeline Anderson, 7, and her father Josh Anderson, 41, draw during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Madeline Anderson, 7, and her father Josh Anderson, 41, draw during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
10 of 15 — An assortment of KitKat mini bars sit on a table at the Weeabooth stand that sells asian foods and anime merchandise during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
An assortment of KitKat mini bars sit on a table at the Weeabooth stand that sells asian foods and anime merchandise during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
11 of 15 — 11 101224 Infinity Con LA16.JPG
Thomas Sanders, a YouTuber and Gainesville native, calls out numbers during a referral at Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
12 of 15 — The Pika Bug sits in the middle of Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
The Pika Bug sits in the middle of Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
13 of 15 — Rachel Frazier, a 46-year-old UF engineering professor, interacts with a child during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Rachel Frazier, a 46-year-old UF engineering professor, interacts with a child during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
14 of 15 — A sloth hangs from a prop tree as apart of the Cool Zoo exhibit during Infinity Con in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A sloth hangs from a prop tree as apart of the Cool Zoo exhibit during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
15 of 15 — 15 101224 Infinity Con LA14.JPG
Reyna Gordu, 18, middle, and Rudy Baslanti, 16, right, take a picture with an Infinity Con goer during Infinity Con at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)