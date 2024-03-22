A conversation with Edward Leonard, Ocala Symphony Orchestra guest conductor

The Ocala Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms’s Symphony No. 4 and the winners of its 33rd annual young artist competition on March 23rd and 24th.

The performance will feature Junior Division Winner Matthew Phan playing Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, III. – Sergei Rachmaninoff and Senior Division Winner: Anne Elise Teeling on soprano singing “O luce di quest’anima” – Gaetano Donizet.

WUFT’s Elliot Tritto spoke with the guest conductor, Edward Leonard, about the upcoming performance, how he handles conducting orchestras while traveling, his friendship with Ocala Symphony Orcheatra’s conductor, Matthew Wardell, conducting the orchestra for the first time, his thoughts on the Leonard Bernstein Netflix biopic film “Maestro,” and how he will interact with the winners of the young artists competition.