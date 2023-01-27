A 40-year career as the rat catcher at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire

For three weekends in January, Jim Greene smears his face in green paint, adopts medieval inflections and transforms into Emrys Fleet, the Rat Catcher at Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville.

Outside of medieval festivals, he officiates weddings and produces themed events like the annual Charles Dickens Christmas festival in Skaneateles, New York.

At 67, Greene said he isn’t ready to retire. “If I quit working, I’m going to start aging, and I don’t want to do that yet,” said Greene.

The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire, 9409 SW Archer Road, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 27-29.

Tickets: $20 for adults; $17 for seniors and military; $10 for ages 5 to 17; free for children 4 and under. Family Friday: $10 for all adults; $5 for ages 5 to 17; free for children 4 and under.