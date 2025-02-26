Newberry Elementary School charter application passes, school to open fall 2026

The Florida Charter School Review Commission voted Wednesday to approve Newberry Elementary School’s application to become a charter school in fall 2026.

Priorities now shift to a successful launch, according to a release on Wednesday from the school. This includes conducting a search for a principal and negotiating with the Alachua County School Board. The commission’s approval was the final step that the state Department of Education required for the school to obtain charter status.

“We look forward to working together with the Alachua County School Board to ensure a seamless transition and a strong partnership that benefits all students,” said Derek Danne, chairman of the Newberry Community School Board, in the press release.

The debate over converting Newberry public schools into charter schools has gone on for over a year. In April 2024, parents and teachers voted on converting all three schools to charters. The middle and high school votes failed, but Newberry Elementary received exactly 50% of the teacher votes in favor of conversion due to an error with a single ballot.

Opponents argued 50% did not reach the “majority” required by state statute to pass, but the Florida Department of Education in May ruled that it was enough to pass. Newberry submitted its official application for conversion in November.

Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson Jackie Johnson wrote in an email Wednesday afternoon, "Newberry Elementary’s leadership and staff will remain focused on meeting the needs of the students, ensuring they continue to receive a high-quality education."