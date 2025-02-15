WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Parkland shooting vigil held at UF's Plaza of the Americas

WUFT | By Lee Ann Anderson
Published February 15, 2025 at 6:37 AM EST
Emma Golub, an 18-year-old UF freshmen majoring in public relations, hands another student a candle during a vigil for the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A UF student attends a vigil for the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Around 40 people came out for a vigil remembering the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Nicole Robins, a freshmen psychology major at UF, lights a candle to give to people attending a vigil remembering the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Emma Golub, an 18-year-old public relations major, writes down names of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims during a vigil at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Nicole Robins, left, and Jenna Savitz hug during a vigil remembering the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Lee Ann Anderson
Lee Ann Anderson is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Lee Ann Anderson