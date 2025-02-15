Photo gallery: Parkland shooting vigil held at UF's Plaza of the Americas
1 of 6 — 021425 MSD Shooting Vigil LA 03.jpg
Emma Golub, an 18-year-old UF freshmen majoring in public relations, hands another student a candle during a vigil for the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
2 of 6 — 021425 MSD Shooting Vigil LA 01.jpg
A UF student attends a vigil for the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
3 of 6 — 021425 MSD Shooting Vigil LA 02.jpg
Around 40 people came out for a vigil remembering the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
4 of 6 — 021425 MSD Shooting Vigil LA 05.jpg
Nicole Robins, a freshmen psychology major at UF, lights a candle to give to people attending a vigil remembering the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Emma Golub, an 18-year-old public relations major, writes down names of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims during a vigil at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
6 of 6 — 021425 MSD Shooting Vigil LA 07.jpg
Nicole Robins, left, and Jenna Savitz hug during a vigil remembering the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)