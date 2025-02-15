Photo gallery: Parkland shooting vigil held at UF's Plaza of the Americas

1 of 6 — 021425 MSD Shooting Vigil LA 03.jpg

Emma Golub, an 18-year-old UF freshmen majoring in public relations, hands another student a candle during a vigil for the 7 year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)