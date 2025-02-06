Gallery: Alachua County students compete in robotics challenge

9 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 12.jpg

Karter Johnson of Alachua Elementary School lays on the ground after realizing the team's robot is not functioning properly. "Can the pain and suffering stop?," Johnson said at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)