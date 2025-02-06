Gallery: Alachua County students compete in robotics challenge
1 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 01.jpg
Zayne Felder (left), Karter Johnson (middle) and Riley Brewer (right) of Alachua Elementary School prepare for their upcoming match at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
2 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 11.jpg
Middle school students wait in line for their scheduled matches at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
3 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 08.jpg
Students from Chiles Elementary drive their robot during a match at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
4 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 14.jpg
Robots during a match at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
5 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 02.jpg
A student makes adjustments to his robot at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
6 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 03.jpg
Layton Cason of Archer Elementary drives for his team at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
7 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 07.jpg
Spectators watch the ongoing matches at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
8 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 13.jpg
Team members from the Blue Chickens watch the matches at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
9 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 12.jpg
Karter Johnson of Alachua Elementary School lays on the ground after realizing the team's robot is not functioning properly. "Can the pain and suffering stop?," Johnson said at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
10 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 06.jpg
Sonty Valverdes looks at a broken motor on the Westwood Middle School robot at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
11 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 10.jpg
Marianna Baucom (left), Adeline Frink (middle) and Zoe Rogers (right) tweak the Alachua Elementary School robot at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
12 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 04.jpg
Students from Chiles Elementary tweak their robot at the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
13 of 13 — 02062025 Robotics SJ /02062025 Robotics SJ 05.jpg
Friends Nhi Le (left) and Luna Perez (right), of Hidden Oak Elementary, play hand games as they wait for their team's match during the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Over 200 Alachua County students, along with their parents, teachers and coaches, arrived at Lincoln Middle School for the annual Vex Robotics Competition on Thursday. Read more about the event.