Oct 7 Palestine solidarity rally met with pro-Trump, Israel flags on UF campus
Students and faculty protest outside Tigert Hall during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Multiple protests converge during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A student protestor holds flag in support of former President Trump's 2024 election campaign during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
A student protestor holds a flag in support of Israel during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Demonstrators wear embroidered kuffieyhs during protests outside of Tigert Hall during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students react to protests outside of Tigert Hall during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
UFPD Officer Wanzenberg watches over a group of protesters outside of Tigert Hall during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students pose for a photo holding an Israel flag at a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Students and faculty protest outside Tigert Hall during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Students watch at a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally from above in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine member attends a photo prior to a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Students and faculty march to Tigert Hall to deliver a petition to Interim President Kent Fuchs during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Pro-Palestine demonstrators organize at a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Christian demonstrators hold signs during a walkout and rally for solidarity with Palestine organized by the UF chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Pro-Palestine demonstrators organize at a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Pro-Palestine demonstrators chant at a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Pro-Palestine demonstrators organize at a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Christian demonstrators organized prior to the start time, chanting behind the rally (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Pro-Palestine demonstrators chant at a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Plaza of the Americas prior to a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Christian demonstrators engage with pro-Palestine demonstrators prior to a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Pro-Trump and Christian demonstrators engage with each other prior to a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
University of Florida Police Department officers congregate prior to a UF Students for Justice in Palestine rally in Turlington Plaza at the University of Florida, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)