Clear skies draw admirers to UF moon-viewing event

WUFT | By Krista Jensen
Published September 17, 2024 at 12:09 AM EDT
The University of Florida Astronomy Department hosted an International Observe the Moon Night at Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center in Micanopy Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy of University of Florida Astronomy Department)
The University of Florida Astronomy Department hosted an International Observe the Moon Night at Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center in Micanopy Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy of University of Florida Astronomy Department)

NASA's "Observe the Moon" event was hosted in Micanopy this weekend. About 70 people showed up for the event, including WUFT's Krista Jensen.

This is an international annual event where people observe the moon on the same night. Saturday evening, the moon was waxing -- in its Gibbous phase -- where it's almost full but not quite.

Jack Moreland, an astrophysics student at the University of Florida, helped organize the event.

Young sky-watchers were among those in attendance at the University of Florida Astronomy Department's first International Observe the Moon Night Saturday. (Courtesy photo UF Astronomy Department)
Young sky-watchers were among those in attendance at the University of Florida Astronomy Department's first International Observe the Moon Night Saturday. (Courtesy photo UF Astronomy Department)

Self-proclaimed space nerd Michelle Beno said she was excited that so many members of the community —including kids — turned out to view the moon through telescopes set up by the UF Astronomy Department.

Organizers said they hope to have more events like this in the future.
Krista Jensen
Krista is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
