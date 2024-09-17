Clear skies draw admirers to UF moon-viewing event

NASA's "Observe the Moon" event was hosted in Micanopy this weekend. About 70 people showed up for the event, including WUFT's Krista Jensen.

This is an international annual event where people observe the moon on the same night. Saturday evening, the moon was waxing -- in its Gibbous phase -- where it's almost full but not quite.

Jack Moreland, an astrophysics student at the University of Florida, helped organize the event.

Young sky-watchers were among those in attendance at the University of Florida Astronomy Department's first International Observe the Moon Night Saturday. (Courtesy photo UF Astronomy Department)

Self-proclaimed space nerd Michelle Beno said she was excited that so many members of the community —including kids — turned out to view the moon through telescopes set up by the UF Astronomy Department.

Organizers said they hope to have more events like this in the future.