Alachua County child entrepreneurs aim to empower, inspire and make their own cash

After Hurricane Idalia hit Florida in 2023, 10-year-old Sophia Hubbard offered to help, cleaning up debris from her neighbors’ yards.

After unexpectedly receiving some cash for the service, inspiration struck her: She could start a business! Eager to start earning money, but in a more artistic way, Sophia saw a need for temporary tattoos and got to work.

After investing in a portable parlor last fall and purchasing supplies, Sophia started Tofu Tattoo, her temporary tattoo enterprise. “I really wanted to do this and it’s really exciting,” Sophia said. “I love doing tattoos.”

With the assistance of a spray bottle and some paper towels, Sophia presses the tattoo strip onto her customer’s skin and holds it down for 30 seconds. The strip then peels off and the tattoo is imprinted.

Kennedy Stanley, 6, practices a tattoo on Sophia Hubbard, 10, before helping her do tattoos on other children at Bouncers on 34th street, April 6, 2024. (Nicole Beltran/WUFT News)

In north central Florida, young minds have taken to stepping into the realm of business ownership, defying age stereotypes and showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit.

In 2022, approximately 77% of individuals aged 14 to 21 are already earning their own income and 42% express confidence in their potential to invent something that will revolutionize the world, according to Statista.

Sophia’s admiration for art and serving others has boosted her temporary tattoo business. The ambitious 4th grader attends birthday parties, parks, arcades and entertainment centers, connecting with other children and families.

Tofu Tattoo is currently donations only, with Sophia using her funds to give back to others. She often purchases school supplies or snacks for her teachers and treats her siblings to memorable experiences like museum outings.

To date she has raised an estimated $300, hoping to expand beyond donations in the future.

Children at Westside Park receive tattoos from Sophia Hubbard, 10, April 10, 2024. (Nicole Beltran/WUFT News)

Sophia’s mother, Nicole Hubbard, 36, said she is supportive of her daughter’s goals. “It’s so empowering,” she said. “That they [kids] feel good about talking to other people and meeting new people.”

Sophia even has “employees”, splitting donated profits with other children who help her pass out tattoos.

Kayela Stanley, the manager of Bouncers on 34th Street, invited Sophia to distribute tattoos at the entertainment center early last month. “I loved seeing the friendships that were made and watching kids blossom,” she said. Stanley’s 6-year-old daughter, Kennedy, assisted Sophia in distributing tattoos at Bouncers and the two girls became friends.

Rylee Dixon, 16, owner of Up Down Girl Skin Care Products, is seen selling her products at the 13th Annual Nigel's Crew 4 Autism Awareness Skeet Shoot. (Courtesy of Jim Dixon)

Another young entrepreneur, Rylee Dixon, 16, is also inspiring other youth business leaders. Despite facing many of the challenges that can come with Down syndrome, Rylee is the founder and operator of Up Down Girl Skin Care Products.

“My dad gave me the idea, and it was started as a summer project to both learn from and gain experience in the job market,” Dixon said.

Reflecting on previous experiences with other skin care products, Rylee recognized the importance of catering to sensitive skin. Determined to address this prevalent issue, she developed a skincare line that was both inclusive and accessible. With the support of her family and a strong desire to become a business owner, she transformed her vision into reality.

“At first, we both thought she may be too young and too naïve, but she has proven us wrong,” said Jim Dixon, her father.

Up Down Girl Skin Care Products offers a range of product essentials, all made with 100% pure natural ingredients, excluding the lip balm flavorings. From soothing lip scrubs to invigorating eye creams, each product is crafted using homemade beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, vitamin E, essential oils and mica powder.

Rylee aims to manage all aspects of her business with professionalism and dedication, receiving minimal assistance from her parents in product development, marketing and customer service. In fact, her attention to detail and commitment to quality have earned her praise from customers and peers alike.

“Using her honey lavender lip scrub feels like giving my skin a warm hug every day,” said Julia Fisher, 26, an Alachua nurse practitioner. “It isn't just a routine—it's a daily ritual of self-care,” Fisher said.

Angelina Depasquale, 11, co-owner of Ocala Knockerball, stands beside the inflatable bubble known as a knockerball. Participants don the knockerball over their upper body with their legs free, allowing them to collide with other players. (Courtesy of Christine Depasquale)

At just 10 years old, Angelina Depasquale also stands out in the kid entrepreneurial industry as anything but an ordinary fifth grader.

Angelina, along with her mother Christine, founded Ocala Knockerball in February of 2023. The concept is straightforward yet entertaining: Participants climb inside large, inflatable bubbles and engage in various games and challenges while bouncing, rolling and colliding with each other.

Angelina’s journey began with a moment of simple, yet profound, inspiration. Nearing her 10th birthday, Angelina found herself searching for the perfect party idea.

“God led us down this path, and the idea of knockerball was dropped into our laps,” her mother said. With dedication, Angelina transformed this idea into a thriving business venture.

She now hosts events almost every weekend and travels across Florida for birthday parties and church and summer camp events.

“Props to you young lady," commented Ashley Camacho on a Facebook review, praising the fact that Angelina has become a business owner at such a young age.

“A lot of kids say when ‘I grow up I'm going to be this,’ but I say that I'm going to be this today,” she said. “I try to inspire kids that they can do whatever they want, today.”