Consumers spending more, according to UF study
Consumer optimism appears to be on the rise, as indicated by a report from the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research.
Local businesses, such as consignment shops and furniture stores, are experiencing increased sales and foot traffic, suggesting a growing willingness among consumers to spend.
While some individuals feel more comfortable dipping into their funds as they perceive economic conditions improving, others remain cautious, citing concerns about inflation and rising prices.