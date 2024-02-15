© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Consumers spending more, according to UF study

WUFT | By Jessica Nitti,
Kennedy Chambers
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST

Consumer optimism appears to be on the rise, as indicated by a report from the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

Local businesses, such as consignment shops and furniture stores, are experiencing increased sales and foot traffic, suggesting a growing willingness among consumers to spend.

While some individuals feel more comfortable dipping into their funds as they perceive economic conditions improving, others remain cautious, citing concerns about inflation and rising prices.
Business and Development
Jessica Nitti


Kennedy Chambers
Kennedy is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
