UF/IFAS received a $5 million grant to combat avocado disease

University of Florida scientists have been awarded a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fight Laurel wilt disease and the redbay ambrosia beetles that spread the bacteria through the roots. The disease poses a significant threat to Florida’s avocado industry.

The research initiative, funded by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, will focus on improving control and mitigation practices to protect avocado crops. In addition, researchers will test new avocado varieties to determine their resistance to cold and disease. The findings may also have national implications for avocado production across the United States.

