Neighbors turn to city leaders over trash-filled Gainesville property

A Gainesville home has been overflowing with trash and debris for nearly a decade, frustrating neighbors and violating city ordinances. Homeowner Doug Englert has been accruing $100 in daily code enforcement fines, yet the issue remains unresolved.

Neighbor Gregory Cox, who has repeatedly attempted to get the property cleaned, is now reaching out to local lawmakers for help. Concerned about safety hazards, Cox recently contacted City Commissioner Casey Willits, hoping for action. The community awaits further developments as the fight to address the long-standing problem continues.