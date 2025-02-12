WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Neighbors turn to city leaders over trash-filled Gainesville property

WUFT | By Emilio Boutros
Published February 12, 2025 at 9:16 AM EST

A Gainesville home has been overflowing with trash and debris for nearly a decade, frustrating neighbors and violating city ordinances. Homeowner Doug Englert has been accruing $100 in daily code enforcement fines, yet the issue remains unresolved.

Neighbor Gregory Cox, who has repeatedly attempted to get the property cleaned, is now reaching out to local lawmakers for help. Concerned about safety hazards, Cox recently contacted City Commissioner Casey Willits, hoping for action. The community awaits further developments as the fight to address the long-standing problem continues.
Tags
As Seen on WUFT-TV News Gainesville
Emilio Boutros
Emilio is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Emilio Boutros