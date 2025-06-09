Lu the hippo, a former TV star and honorary Floridian, dies at 65

In Citrus County, a beloved hippopotamus has died.

The hippo’s name was Lu, and he had just celebrated his 65th birthday on Friday.

He was born in the San Diego Zoo and brought to Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park in 1964.

He quickly rose to fame — becoming a television star by age seven.

Lu starred in shows including "Daktari" and "Cowboy in Africa."

His Hollywood career spanned nearly two decades.

The roughly three-ton hippo was so beloved by the Homosassa Springs community he was even given honorary Florida citizenship in 1991.

The park says it will hold a memorial to celebrate Lu on a date that’s yet to be announced.

Hippos tend to live around 40 years in the wild, according to "Nature."