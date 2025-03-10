Gainesville bird walks inspire a deeper connection with birds and nature

On Sunday morning, a group of people walked carefully along a trail, eyes scanning the trees for signs of life. Leading them was Danielle Zukowski, a bird photographer whose love for the animals began with a single bird feeder at a lighthouse in Michigan.

Zukowksi has turned her love for birds into a mission with the Alachua Audubon Society, an organization dedicated to promoting appreciation and protection of birds and other native wildlife.

“What draws me to it is the mindfulness,” Zukowski said. “Learning to see what’s around you and realizing how much is going on when you go out on a nature trail or to a park.”

The Alachua Audubon Society organizes guided bird walks every Wednesday, with a few additional trips scattered throughout the month. Zukowski’s most recent trip took place at Hogtown Creek.

The walk followed a half-mile trail through the woods surrounding the nature center located at 1500 NW 45th Ave. Zukowski stopped often, not only to point out the different species of birds flying through the trees, but also to listen and identify their unique calls.

Participant Chuck McGin said his favorite part was having the trip leaders guide the walk and share their knowledge.

“There was plenty of expertise,” He said. “That’s what I enjoyed the most.”

McGin had never been on a bird walk before but finally decided to take the plunge after seeing trips advertised on Facebook. The Alachua Audubon Society encourages birders of all experience levels to join and is eager to welcome beginners.

A male cardinal rests on a branch near the Hogtown Creek Nature Center. (Mikayla Johnson/WUFT News)

Zukowski said it is common for people to attend one trip and instantly become hooked, which has helped to cultivate a birding community within Gainesville.

“Gainesville is a huge place for birders and not everyone realizes that there’s such a big community here,” she said.

Robert Boxley said he wouldn’t consider himself a serious birder but still enjoys connecting with nature.

“A bird walk is just a good excuse to walk out in nature,” Boxley said. “So if you aren’t interested in birds at all, come to a bird walk anyway.”

While some participants come specifically for the birds, others engage with the experience in different ways. Boxley takes a particular interest in the plants and insects he encounters on walks.

“You see so many different interesting things going on on a bird walk aside from the birds,” he said.

For Zukowski, these walks are more than just a chance to spot birds; they serve as an introduction into environmental appreciation.

“I think the biggest thing is cultivating an appreciation for our habitats, ecosystems and all of the wildlife species in Florida,” she said. “And encouraging people to preserve these amazing natural spaces that we have.”