How a high school senior is capitalizing on the ‘Horse Capital of the World’

When people think of a business run by a high schooler, horses are not generally the first thing that comes to mind. However, for Rebecca Holcomb, that is exactly where her mind went.

Rebecca Holcomb, a North Marion High School senior, decided to capitalize on the already established but quickly growing equine world in Ocala. She started and now runs a business where she buys horses off the track and trains them to compete in equestrian events. She will then either sell the horse or continue to train and eventually compete with the horse herself.

Holcomb started her business in Plant City three years ago with her first thoroughbred, Athena. She bought her off the track and retrained her to compete in the jumping events. After a year and a half of training and competing, she decided she would start a business.

Buying her next horse that she would then retrain and go on to sell. She would go on to buy and retrain three other horses in the span of a year, having sold two of the three.

A few months ago, Holcomb would make a business decision that significantly improved her operations. With the help of her family, Holcomb now lives in Ocala with her horses.

“It was in my business best interest to move to Ocala,” Holcomb said. “I could be surrounded by some of the best trainers and give my horses to improve themselves.”

According to the World Equestrian Center website, the facility is the largest equestrian complex in the United States. Holcomb lives about 10 miles away.

An equestrian coach, Emily Miller, said, “I’m so glad she was convinced to come here [Ocala.]” She explains how it would significantly improve and showcase Holcomb’s trained horses at the events at the center more often and make it more convenient.

Holcomb prepares to move one of her newer horses to a pasture. She bought the horse when she was in poor condition and has been bringing her back to normal weight before she starts her training. (Anna Tsemba/WUFT News)

Miller said being close to the center allows Holcomb to make business deals quicker and more efficient. The potential client can drive that day to see the horse and even purchase the horse right then and there.

“Instead of the back and forth of setting up a date,” she said. “A lot of the times, that's how you lose a potential client, being unable to set a date.”

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website, “There are approximately 100,000 Thoroughbreds in Florida… More than 75 percent are in the Ocala-Marion County area.” The horse industry impacts Florida’s economy, and Ocala has the title of Horse Capital of the World.

Ocala significantly impacts Florida’s economy due to the several equestrian events and facilities like the World Equestrian Center that drive horse enthusiasts and business owners like Holcomb to move to the city.

A former equestrian, Maria Lopez also encouraged Holcomb to move for a different reason. “Think about it: a city that generally caters to horses,” Lopez said. “The only people coming here generally are people invested in the horse industry in some capacity.”

Holcomb hopes to continue to run her business, and she hopes to go to the University of Florida, being very close to her barn, to monitor and train the horses outside of class. However, she is carefully considering other ways she can run her business in case admission to the University of Florida not in the cards.