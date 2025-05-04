UF researchers seek to improve breeding strategies to create a better blackberry

University of Florida researchers are looking to help blackberry farmers make their yields larger and tastier. New genetic research seeks to find a way to make a disease-resistant blackberry that could improve both yield and taste. The effort, led by horticultural scientist Zhanao Deng, aims to tackle common issues faced by growers.

"Many growers have issues," Deng said. "They don't have high yield. The berries probably don't taste that good. So now we know the genes. We can produce more berries that maybe taste better."

The development could bring relief to Florida farmers who are navigating the decline of citrus production. As the study progresses, experts anticipate benefits for both growers and consumers, potentially enhancing the availability and quality of blackberries in grocery stores.