Cold weather snap threatens north central Florida farms

As freezing temperatures sweep across North Central Florida, local farmers are taking precautions to protect their crops from potential damage. The Field and Fork Farm at the University of Florida is among those affected, with banana plants showing visible signs of distress from repeated cold snaps.

Daniel Ohana, a harvest intern at the farm, is using frost cloth and caterpillar tunnels to insulate the crops. These protective measures help trap heat during the day and maintain warmer temperatures around the soil overnight. With a freeze warning in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, such precautions are critical for preserving local agriculture.

University of Florida geography expert Stephen Mullens notes that while this is the latest freeze in the past five years, historically, North Central Florida’s average first freeze occurs about a week later. He warns that more cold snaps could occur as late as March.

As temperatures drop below freezing, residents are advised to follow the "Three P’s" of cold weather safety — protecting people, pipes, and plants.