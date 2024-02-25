Photo gallery: Amber Brooke Farms hosts Strawberry Festival

Dozens of people craving a sweet time headed to Amber Brooke Farms in Williston to celebrate the facility's annual Strawberry Festival. The festival, in its third year, will continue Sunday, Feb. 25, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, at the farm, located at 3250 NE 140th Ave. in Williston from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.