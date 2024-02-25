Photo gallery: Amber Brooke Farms hosts Strawberry Festival
Emory Bishop, left, helps her granddaughter Sydney Erzkus, right, pick strawberries at the Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Fadi Alawneh, left, and Sham Alawneh, right, pick strawberries at the Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Amber Brooke Farms celebrates their third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
A visitor to Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival holds a bucket of freshly picked strawberries in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Susan Donathan, left, and her grandmother, Joann Donathan, right, pick strawberries at the Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Olivia Ramnaraign picks strawberries at the Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Alana Millhouse catches a strawberry at the Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Omar Alawneh shows his dad a strawberry during Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Michelle Liu, left, Anh Ngyuen, center, and Alonso Scarpino, right, show off strawberries they picked during Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Kyle Fox, left, and Alexis Kidd, right, attend the Amber Brooke Farm's third annual Strawberry Festival in Williston, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)
Dozens of people craving a sweet time headed to Amber Brooke Farms in Williston to celebrate the facility's annual Strawberry Festival. The festival, in its third year, will continue Sunday, Feb. 25, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, at the farm, located at 3250 NE 140th Ave. in Williston from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.