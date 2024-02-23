Modern ranchers: A Citrus County couple chooses an old Florida lifestyle

Megan Bevers, 33, owner of Riverbend Cattle Company in Citrus County, has long yearned for a rural lifestyle as she grew up riding her beloved horses.

In 2015, Megan bought a herd of cows to raise and sell beef to the local Tampa area. Later, in 2020, she met her now husband, Billy Bevers, 30, who graduated with a degree in agricultural science from the University of Florida. At Riverbend Cattle Company, the pair raise cattle and three children on a farm with a rich old Florida feel and a 100-year-old historical background.

The Bevers' rural lifestyle allows them to be active and ride horses on hundreds of acres of farmland. It also forces them to work harder and maintain their lifestyle as cattle ranchers.