Security guarantees a key focus as Trump meets with Zelenskyy and European leaders

Updated August 18, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a delegation of Europe's top leaders pressed President Trump on the issue of security guarantees on Monday, as they met at the White House for talks on ending three-and-a-half years of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Over an afternoon of high-stakes discussions, Trump said that if Ukraine and Russia can meet for trilateral talks with the U.S., there's a "reasonable chance" of ending the war.

"We're going to work with everybody, and we're going to make sure that if there's peace, the peace is going to stay a long time," Trump said.

European countries would be the "first line of defense" in maintaining peace in the region, Trump said, but that the U.S. would "help them out."

"There'll be a lot of help when it comes to security," Trump said, noting that the U.S. would assist by selling weapons to Ukraine and other allies in Europe, rather than provide direct aid. But Trump sidestepped questions from reporters on whether U.S. troops would be involved in security agreements.

The talks followed last week's summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, negotiations that concluded with the two leaders touting progress despite any tangible breakthroughs.

For Zelenskyy, Monday's meeting marked his first trip back to the Oval Office since a contentious meeting in February, when the Ukrainian leader was lectured by Trump and Vice President JD Vance before abruptly leaving the White House. The leaders have met and talked multiple times since then — including at the Vatican.

Today, the tone was markedly different, as Zelenskyy generously thanked Trump ahead of a wider meeting between the two leaders and top European officials.

"Thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts, to stop killings and stop this war," Zelenskyy said.

Trump said he would speak with Putin over the phone after meeting with Zelenskyy, who agreed to the potential trilateral meeting.

Trump said it was an honor to host Zelenskyy and said "substantial progress" was being made on efforts to end the war.

Key European leaders attended with Zelenskyy

Monday's talks featured an unusually long list of European leaders, in what was seen as a united front to prevent Trump from pressuring Zelenskyy into an unfair agreement to end the war with Russia.

Joining the Ukrainian leader was British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the president of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a picture with European leaders following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday. From Left are British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelensky, President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

After Zelenskyy was excluded from the Alaska summit, European leaders wanted to weigh in on Trump's suggestions of a "land swap" — something that Zelenskyy has already said he opposes — and security guarantees to prevent Russia from invading again.

At the meeting between European leaders, Trump and Zelenskyy, it was mostly Trump who made mention of land swaps.

Trump said Ukraine and Russia needed to discuss "the possible exchanges of territory, taking into consideration the current line of contact. That means, the war zone."

Zelenskyy said that in his individual meeting with Trump, the two leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and the issue of human rights. The security of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, depends on the U.S. and European allies.

"We had constructive, specific meeting … we are happy we have such big unity today," Zelenskyy said.

European leaders sought to strike a tone of optimism, as they stressed the importance of collective action.

"I think, if we play this well, we could end this," said Rutte, the NATO secretary general. "The fact that you have said, 'I'm willing to participate in the security guarantees' is a big step, is really a breakthrough, and it makes all the difference."

Other European leaders echoed the sentiment.

"You can count on us as we count on you," Macron said.

None of them, however, made any mention of the territorial lines of Ukraine and Russia that Trump has suggested be redrawn.

Trump's shift on a ceasefire

Zelenskyy returned to Washington amid new questions about Trump's positions on the war, which shifted after he met with Putin. Prior to the Alaska summit, Trump had said he wanted a ceasefire and threatened consequences for Russia if the fighting didn't end.

But now Trump is advocating against a ceasefire and pushing for a full peace agreement, which is Putin's preferred position — and he has said he sees no immediate need for new sanctions.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP / AP President Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

Some European leaders were vocal about a need for a ceasefire during Monday's meeting, though.

German Chancellor Merz emphasized that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would be complicated, and urged Trump to push for a ceasefire.

"Let's try to put pressure on Russia, because the credibility of these efforts, these efforts we are undertaking today are depending on at least a ceasefire from the beginning of the serious negotiations," Merz said.

Macron pushed for a ceasefire, as well.

"Your idea to ask for a truce, or at least to stop the killings, as we discussed, is a necessity, and we all support this idea," Macron said.



