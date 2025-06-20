WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump says he's close to 'a Deal' with Harvard, as judge grants injunction

By Elissa Nadworny
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
People hold up signs during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students at the Harvard University campus in Boston in May.
Rick Friedman
/
AFP via Getty Images
People hold up signs during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students at the Harvard University campus in Boston in May.

On social media Friday President Trump wrote the administration had been working closely with Harvard University to strike a deal, with an announcement likely next week.

"They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right," Trump posted to Truth Social. He went on to write an agreement with the university would be "HISTORIC, and very good for our Country."

Trump's post came on the same day a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction that would continue blocking the president's efforts to bar international students from attending Harvard University.

Judge Allison D. Burroughs had previously issued a temporary block halting the moves by Trump.

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions around Harvard's international students, including disqualifying Harvard students from receiving visas. On June 4, the president issued a proclamation saying the university has failed to account for "known illegal activity" by students there.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny is an NPR Correspondent, covering higher education.

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required