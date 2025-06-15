WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel and Iran trade airstrikes for another night

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Scott Detrow
Published June 15, 2025 at 5:59 PM EDT

NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi reports from Tel Aviv as Israel and Iran trade airstrikes for another night.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is the weekend host of All Things Considered, and a co-host of the Consider This podcast. In this role Detrow contributes to the weekday All Things Considered broadcasts, and regularly hosts NPR's live special coverage of major news stories.

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required