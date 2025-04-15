WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Water, water everywhere?

WUFT | By Caia Reese
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Water seems to be everywhere in Costa Rica: in the rivers, waterfalls, and iconic cloud forests. But the nation also deals with some severe water-scarcity and water-quality issues, owing to the push of development and climate change, which is making droughts more extreme.

Biologist Luisa Moreno is convinced one of the most important solutions is helping the next generation understand freshwater and its limits.

Moreno researches water quality through the Monteverde Institute’s “Adopt-a-Stream” program, working with schools to teach students how to conduct water quality testing in their local streams.

Just like adopting a pet, students can adopt a stream to take under their care. “If you see a pet having an illness, you take it to the veterinary. That’s the same idea with this,” Moreno says. After noticing negative changes in the water, students can work toward a search for community-wide solutions.

Costa Rica is a global model for nature-based tourism, thanks to bold policies that reforested a quarter of the country and prioritized conservation. But now, mass tourism and foreign investment have begun to raise questions about whether outsiders are loving Costa Rica too much – and whether too many local people have been left behind.
