Saving the real Florida

Special Report Costa Rica is a global model for nature-based tourism, thanks to bold policies that reforested a quarter of the country and prioritized conservation. But now, mass tourism and foreign investment have begun to raise questions about whether outsiders are loving Costa Rica too much – and whether too many local people have been left behind. Read More

Florida and Costa Rica have a lot in common: Gorgeous beaches with nesting sea turtles. Tall palm trees. Forests that provide habitat to two of the world’s great cats, the jaguar and the Florida panther, keystone species within their ecosystems that need room to roam in fast-developing places.

Florida and Costa Rica are also two of the world’s tourism hot spots. But as Florida last year hit the highest number of tourists in its history--142.9 million visitors in 2024 despite a summer’s worth of hurricanes--ecotourism experts say the Sunshine State could take inspiration from Costa Rica in protecting natural assets and helping visitors learn to appreciate them even more.

Born and raised in Venice on Florida’s west coast, Pete Corradino grew up at the Florida Monkey Sanctuary, a 10-acre private, nonprofit owned and operated by his parents from 1968 to 1988. Today, he owns Everglades Day Safari and serves as chairman of the board of the Florida Society for Ethical Ecotourism (SEE).

Nature tourism leaders founded the organization in southwest Florida more than a quarter century ago to try and help guide a sustainable tourism ethic in a state that was (and still is) home to live baby alligator handling, spring breakers who trample sand dunes and speeding motor boats that can harm manatees.

Today, as Carradino leads visitors on tours through the Florida Everglades, he also helps them understand what’s at stake as the state continues to lose an estimated 45,000 acres a year to development. “If we don’t protect that, we’ve got nothing,” Corradino said. “I don’t shy away from that on my tours. I will tell people as we go--this is a resource we’re losing right now.”

An original eco-tourism destination

Florida’s first tourists were drawn by nature, not amusement parks. Northerners including Harriet Beecher Stowe came down for steamboat trips on jungly rivers like the Ocklawaha with its giant cypress trees, hanging moss and alligators lining the banks. “A fairyland,” Stowe called it. "A spectacle weird, wondrous, magical _ to be remembered as one of the things of a lifetime."