Pineapples and purpose

WUFT | By Kimberly Blum
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

In Costa Rica’s agricultural heartland, pineapples are more than just a cash crop — they’re a pillar of the national economy. Over the past 15 years, the country has experienced a 700% increase in pineapple production, now a $1.3 billion industry, according to the UN. Almost all of it is destined for the United States or the UK. But this rapid growth comes at a cost. 

The boom in conventional pineapple farming has raised serious environmental concerns, pushing into forestland and intensifying the use of chemicals. More than 5,000 hectares of forest have been cleared to make room for pineapple plantations. 

Yet a quieter, greener revolution is also taking root. Organic pineapple farming, sometimes paired with rural tourism, offers a sustainable alternative. Elian Alvarado, tourism manager for Organic Paradise Tour, showcases what’s possible when agriculture, ecology and tourism coexist. 

It’s a model of balance: economic opportunity without environmental or cultural compromise.

The Price of Paradise
Special Report
Costa Rica is a global model for nature-based tourism, thanks to bold policies that reforested a quarter of the country and prioritized conservation. But now, mass tourism and foreign investment have begun to raise questions about whether outsiders are loving Costa Rica too much – and whether too many local people have been left behind.
Kimberly Blum
Kimberly is a reporter for WUFT News
