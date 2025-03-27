Gators to face Maryland in Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament

The Florida men’s basketball team takes the court in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night with momentum, confidence and history on its side.

After rallying past UConn in the Round of 32 behind a late scoring burst from Walter Clayton Jr., the top-seed Gators (32-4) now face four seed Maryland (27-8) in a pivotal West Region semifinal clash at 7:39 p.m. ET (TBS and TruTV) at Chase Center in San Francisco. It marks Florida’s 11th all-time appearance in the Sweet 16, boasting a 9-1 record in this round, including unforgettable moments like Chris Chiozza’s buzzer-beater against Wisconsin in 2017.

This game will be the first NCAA Tournament meeting between third-ranked Florida and No. 11-ranked Maryland, with the all-time series tied at two wins apiece. It’s also Florida’s first appearance in California since 1981.

