WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gators to face Maryland in Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament

WUFT | By Shelby Hotz,
Talia Baia
Published March 27, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT

The Florida men’s basketball team takes the court in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night with momentum, confidence and history on its side.

After rallying past UConn in the Round of 32 behind a late scoring burst from Walter Clayton Jr., the top-seed Gators (32-4) now face four seed Maryland (27-8) in a pivotal West Region semifinal clash at 7:39 p.m. ET (TBS and TruTV) at Chase Center in San Francisco. It marks Florida’s 11th all-time appearance in the Sweet 16, boasting a 9-1 record in this round, including unforgettable moments like Chris Chiozza’s buzzer-beater against Wisconsin in 2017.

This game will be the first NCAA Tournament meeting between third-ranked Florida and No. 11-ranked Maryland, with the all-time series tied at two wins apiece. It’s also Florida’s first appearance in California since 1981.

To read more, visit our sports partners at WRUF.com:

Florida Set For Sweet 16 Showdown Against Maryland
Sports
Shelby Hotz
Shelby is a reportrer for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Shelby Hotz
Talia Baia
Talia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Talia Baia
Your Support Keeps WUFT-FM Moving Fordward. Donate today!