Harris clinched the nomination in 16 days — the fastest in more than three decades

By Hilary Fung,
Elena Moore
Published August 19, 2024 at 8:10 PM EDT
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Grant Baldwin
/
Getty Images
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic Party officially nominated Vice President Harris on Aug. 5.

It came just two weeks after President Biden dropped out of the race and Harris took over the ticket.

On top of a historically short rise to the nomination, Harris' candidacy comes extremely late in the presidential campaign.

Here's how it compares to past presidential tickets:

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a political reporter covering the 2024 election for the Washington Desk. She focuses her reporting on new voters and youth politics.