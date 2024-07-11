WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
What has helped you afford housing in this market? We want to hear from you

By Jennifer Ludden,
Marisa Peñaloza
Published July 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

Record numbers of Americans continue to face unaffordable rent and home prices since housing costs spiked during the pandemic, and then mortgage rates shot up. Given the country’s massive housing shortage, economists say the pain won’t end soon.

If this has forced you to change your plans, get creative about your living situation or rethink your dreams, NPR wants to hear from you!

Sharing your story will help us understand what the high cost of housing means for people’s lives. We may contact you to find out more and ask if you’d be willing to do an interview.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Tags
NPR News
Jennifer Ludden
NPR National Correspondent Jennifer Ludden covers economic inequality, exploring systemic disparities in housing, food insecurity and wealth. She seeks to explain the growing gap between socio-economic groups, and government policies to try and change it.
Marisa Peñaloza
Marisa Peñaloza is a senior producer on NPR's National Desk. Peñaloza's productions are among the signature pieces heard on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as weekend shows. Her work has covered a wide array of topics — from breaking news to feature stories, as well as investigative reports.