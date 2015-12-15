House Plans Vote On Year-End, Must-Pass Tax And Spending Deal

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced late Tuesday that negotiators had reached a deal on two sweeping pieces of legislation: a $1 trillion spending bill and more than $600 billion bundle in tax breaks.

Republicans are unhappy with the spending bill, and Democrats don't like the tax bill — but combined, there is enough in this deal for both parties to claim a win.

In the more than $1 trillion spending bill, Democrats successfully brushed back Republican efforts to stop Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., roll back Wall Street regulations, defund Planned Parenthood and repeal campaign finance regulations.

In the tax bill, Republicans scored concessions on making many tax breaks permanent and delaying new taxes under the Affordable Care Act.

The House will vote separately on the two measures, which will be combined into one package in the Senate. Those votes are expected on Thursday. The White House has indicated that the president will sign the bill when it reaches his desk.

