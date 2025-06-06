Gainesville officials urge early hurricane prep as storm season begins

As summer temperatures climb in Gainesville, so does the risk of severe weather. After two major hurricanes hit the area in 2024, city officials are stepping up emergency preparedness.

Lt. Alvin Jones, Gainesville’s acting emergency management director, is urging residents not to wait until a storm is on the horizon.

“Waiting until the last minute to get water, supplies and fuel is the biggest mistake,” Jones said. “Preparation is key.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts 13 to 19 named storms this season. Of those, six to 10 are expected to become hurricanes, with three to five potentially reaching major hurricane strength.

New Gainesville Fire Chief Sean Hillhouse is making storm readiness a top priority. He encourages residents to create a plan, build an emergency kit and stay informed.

Hillhouse heads the city’s hurricane task force, which includes fire, police and public works staff. The team is focused on clearing roads before and after storms.

“A great example is making sure everyone can get to the hospital if needed,” Hillhouse said. “We work to keep major roads accessible during emergencies.”