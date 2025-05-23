The Point, May 23, 2025: One year later, springs restoration still stalled

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Pinkoson Springs as it stands today. The concrete wall surrounding the old swimming area can be seen covered in greenery. (Courtesy of David Wisener)

• WUFT News: Restoration project of historic Alachua Spring still stalled without funding. "The city of Alachua and Alachua County agreed during a joint meeting last year to work together to restore the spring. While the city leads the project, Alachua County commissioners made clear they will fully support the project once the city buys the land. One year later, the city is still struggling to fund the project."

• Florida Storms: The National Hurricane Center calls for above-average activity this 2025 season, watch for impacts. "It calls for above-average activity between 13 and 19 named tropical systems, of which 6 and 10 could become hurricanes, and from these, between 3 and 5 could become major hurricanes. An average season consists of 14 named systems, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes."

• WCJB: Former deputy sues Marion County Sheriff’s Office for retaliation following racism complaint. "Attorneys for former deputy David Ur filed a lawsuit accusing the sheriff’s office leadership of retaliating against him after he reported racist comments made by his superior officer. He also alleges he was illegally forced to modify official incident and probable cause reports."

• The Alligator: High Springs’ Bridlewood residential development project continues despite community backlash. "High Springs residents also voiced apprehensions about how the increased density from Bridlewood will impact the town’s infrastructure and public services. When finished, the subdivision will nearly double the size of High Springs, Buescher said, increasing the cost of services like fire and law enforcement."

• Mainstreet Daily News: International ‘Ride of Silence’ held at Depot Park. "The 'Ride of Silence,' an international event honoring bicyclists and pedestrians killed or injured by motorized vehicles, was held on Wednesday at Depot Park in Gainesville."

• Gainesville Sun ($): FDOT confirms lethal bronzing, replaces palm tree in memorial to 1990 student murder victims. "One of five palm trees planted almost 25 years ago as part of a living memorial to the victims of the student murders in Gainesville in 1990, is confirmed to have died from lethal bronzing."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Brooks retires as Buchholz baseball coach, athletic director. "Last Saturday, coach Ron Brooks and his Buchholz Bobcats baseball team finished as state runners-up for the second straight year. On Wednesday, Brooks decided it was time to hang the spikes up as Buchholz’s head baseball coach and athletic director."

Scheduling note: The Point will be taking a break Monday for Memorial Day. We will return to your inbox Tuesday morning.

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

AP / Megan Garcia FILE - In this undated photo provided by Megan Garcia of Florida in October 2024, she stands with her son, Sewell Setzer III. (Courtesy Megan Garcia via AP, File)

• Associated Press: In lawsuit over teen's death, judge rejects arguments that AI chatbots have free speech rights. "The judge's order will allow the wrongful death lawsuit to proceed, in what legal experts say is among the latest constitutional tests of artificial intelligence."

• News Service of Florida: Federal judge weighs blocking Florida's ballot initiative law. "'Fear and uncertainty' about a new law targeting the state’s ballot-initiative process has led to a significant drop in people working to collect signatures for 2026 ballot measures, groups challenging the law told a federal judge on Thursday."

• Central Florida Public Media: Vanishing Point: Are Florida’s homeless being counted or just pushed out of sight? "The 2025 PIT count took place during the last week of January. Now, some three months later, we’re seeing more results and getting a better idea of not only the number of people in our ten-county region experiencing homelessness, but also how the camping ban is potentially affecting the count."

• WUSF-Tampa: Lawsuit filed in effort to protect endangered Rice's whales in the Gulf. "The Rice's whale is considered the most endangered whale in the world, with around 50 estimated to exist in the Gulf."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A FAMU-related group will fight to stop Marva Johnson from becoming the school's next president. "Some members of the Florida A&M University community say they’re planning strategies - including economic boycotts - to express their frustration about the selection of Marva Johnson as FAMU’s 13th president."

• WLRN-Miami: A mortgage in Miami is more expensive than any other place. "The Miami metropolitan area also came in last among large regions for the proportion of home borrowers with a fixed mortgage rate under 7%. Only 58% of mortgages are under that level according to the research."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida leads nation in hate groups, Southern Poverty Law Center says. "'The Year in Hate and Extremism' report tracked hate groups targeting minorities and the government across the U.S. in 2024 and found overall hate crimes are down. But the Southern Poverty Law Center’s analysis found Florida still leads the nation in hate groups, with 100 in total."

• WLRN-Miami: Beyond Hollywood: How Trump's tax proposals could affect Florida’s film industry. "President Trump recently floated a controversial idea: a 100% tariff on ‘any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.' The proposal was quickly played down by the administration, after swift backlash from labor unions, Hollywood groups, and advisors, who warned such a policy would backfire economically by isolating U.S. film and TV productions."

• WUSF-Tampa: How to host a summertime plant and seed swap: Tips from gardening expert Ginain Grayes. "Hosting the event doesn’t have to be intimidating or time-consuming. Here to show us the ropes is Ginain Grayes, founder of Cook Pray Slay, where she shares recipes, gardening advice and lifestyle tips. She also hosts the Cook the Garden podcast."



From NPR News

• Law: Judge blocks Trump administration from closing the Education Department

• Politics: Congress moves to loosen toxic air pollution rules

• Law: Supreme Court blocks creation of religious charter school in Oklahoma

• Education: Trump administration revokes Harvard's ability to enroll international students

• National: Suspect charged with murder in killing of 2 Israeli Embassy staffers

• Education: Educators fear their homeless students could become a target for Trump cuts

• World: South Africa's president is praised for staying calm during Trump's Oval Office ambush

• National: No more pennies: In big change, Treasury will stop minting them

• Science: Scientists want to track the world's biodiversity using DNA in the air

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.