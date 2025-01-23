The Point, Jan. 23, 2025: Winter Storm Enzo drops Gainesville temps

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Zack Hooper stands in near-freezing temperatures on a street corner in Gainesville, Fla., following a night of cold winds and rain from Winter Storm Enzo on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Hooper said during extreme weather, he resorts to couch surfing at his friends' homes. "I got a storage unit, but you can't live in that," Hooper said. (Madi Gemme/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Winter Storm Enzo brings rare cold to Gainesville. "Although there was no snow in Gainesville, the day consisted of sleet and heavy wind gusts in the early hours of the morning. Puddles from the rain hours earlier lined the sidewalks, roads and paths to classes as students did their best to avoid them."

• Fresh Take Florida: Along Gulf Coast, Trump’s plan for ‘Gulf of America’ touches residents’ pride. "President Donald Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico has left residents along the Gulf Coast sharply divided. Some say it awakens their pride in the U.S. while others suggest it’s a silly distraction."

• WUFT News: County mourns young firefighter, dead after self-inflicted gunshot. "'Families suffer loss, and sometimes those losses are just too big to put into words,' the fire department said in a statement Wednesday announcing Frick’s death. 'In those moments, we need to lean on each other for strength.'"

• WCJB: Strawberry farmers are preparing their crops for continuing cold temperatures. "Roy Brown, a farmer of nearly 50 years, uses tarps and even sprayers to keep his plants warm through latent heat release."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Oak Hall’s Li earns WFM chess title, aims for another. "Now a fifth grader, Li earned her Women’s FIDE (International Chess Federation) Master title in December and is now the highest-rated player in Oak Hall School history."

Around the state

Carshonda K. Wright, left, and Sonya Mallard of the Moore Memorial Park and Museum in Mims talk about the historical connections between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore. (Rick Brunson/Central Florida Public Media)

• Central Florida Public Media: Forerunners to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived and died in Central Florida. "It’s Black history. It’s American history. And what happened that night 73 years ago continues to impact young people today who come to the museum to learn about the sacrifices for freedom made by the Moores and other civil-rights icons such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida winter storm updates: Duke Energy reports 9,000 power outages after historic winter storm. "Unfortunately, the icy roads have made it difficult for workers to get to some of the locations, as parts of the Panhandle received several inches of snow."

• Associated Press: Trump administration shuts down White House Spanish language page and social media. "A White House spokesperson says the administration is committed to bringing back the Spanish section of the website. Hispanic advocates and others expressed frustration at the change."

• WUSF-Tampa: Red tide is finally fading in the waters off Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties. "The lower amounts of the toxin were detected after several weeks of medium and high concentrations were reported along the Tampa Bay area coasts."

• Central Florida Public Media: Floridians’ lack of sleep is bringing a snooze to their wallet. "According to the CDC, 38.8% of adults in Florida are getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep a night. Randall Croom, Associate Professor of Management at Stetson University, said there is an economic impact to not getting enough sleep."

• WLRN-Miami: How climate change could change property taxes in Miami-Dade County. "Just as the threat from higher seas and more flooding can mean higher insurance costs, they could lead to a lower property value. That could put tax revenue at risk for local governments and schools."



From NPR News

• National: DOJ threatens to prosecute local officials for resisting immigration enforcement

• Health: Federal health agencies told to halt all external communications

• World: Couples wed as landmark same-sex marriage law takes effect in Thailand

• Politics: Bishop Mariann Budde tells NPR 'I won't apologize' for sermon addressing Trump

• Politics: Trump threatens Russia with tariffs and sanctions if it does not agree to end war

• Business: Netflix raises monthly fees after a record jump in new subscribers

• Education: In a surprise, U.S. colleges saw higher enrollment last fall

• Health: What to know about protecting your cat from bird flu

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.