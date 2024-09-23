The Point, Sept. 23, 2024: National music festival organization plans to expand to Gainesville

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival Organization Inc. hopes to transform this 270-acre site near Melrose into Wildflowers Music Park. (Courtesy Clarissa Farrell)

• WUFT News: National festival organization looks to expand into Alachua County. "The director of a New York-based nonprofit organization is hoping to add to the active music scene in Gainesville with a new venue."

• WUFT News: Marion County will soon own Blue Run Park, but some residents raise concerns. "Blue Run Park in Dunnellon, a key access point to the river, will soon go from city to county management. The park had become a financial burden for Dunnellon’s city budget over the past decade, and during the Sept. 4 Marion County Commission meeting, the county agreed to take it over."

• News Service of Florida: A proposed change for Florida university searches is drawing criticism. "'Under the proposed change, search committees would recommend to trustees lists of final applicants “subject to the prior review and approval by the chair of the Board of Governors.' The board’s rules require search committees to submit at least three finalists to the trustees, except in “exceptional circumstances.'”

• WCJB: Newberry leaders raising funds for new city veteran’s memorial. "City leaders are selling t-shirts adorned with panther claws and an American flag to raise funds for the Newberry Veteran’s Memorial Project."

• Florida Storms: Western Caribbean tropical system: what do we know now? "As we start autumn, we are looking at a system that will gradually strengthen over the western Caribbean as it slowly travels northward. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80 percent chance of development in the next 7 days and a 50 percent chance of development during the next 2 days."

Around the state

The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. (Tom Hudson/WLRN)

• WUSF-Tampa: The effort to contain mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses in Florida. "This year, the Florida Department of Health has issued mosquito-borne illness advisories in several counties for diseases like West Nile virus and dengue. With mosquitoes abundant in Florida, some counties have been practicing mitigation strategies against the small bugs."

• Central Florida Public Media: School threats abound in Florida. Here’s how parents can help kids. "Dozens of school threats have been received by Central Florida schools in the last few weeks, with several students being arrested for possession of weapons on campuses."

• News Service of Florida: Florida cites 'disastrous consequences' of the wetlands ruling. "Attorneys for the state late Monday filed a 74-page brief at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in the battle about a 2020 decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to shift permitting authority to the state."

• News4Jax: New medical technology reduces the amount of hair loss for chemotherapy patients. "The scalp cooling system treatment uses a cooling cap to reduce the amount of chemotherapy medication that reaches hair follicles during chemo."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida elections officials prepare to respond to swatting attempts. "Central Florida supervisors of elections are training their staff to respond in the event of swatting incidents at or near polling places this election."

• Health News Florida: Jacksonville joins an international partnership to stop the spread of HIV. "Jacksonville is joining hundreds of cities or metropolitan areas and international organizations trying to stop the spread of HIV by 2030. The city held a signing ceremony Wednesday to join a global partnership called Fast-Track Cities."

From NPR News

• Business: Workers and businesses brace for further economic hardship from Boeing strike

• Politics: Speaker Johnson announces plan to keep the government funded until Dec. 20

• Health: No needles required: The FDA approves an at-home flu vaccine

• National: Volunteers in Georgia turn out for a day of weeding to save an endangered flower

• Technology: Need to keep up with wildfire safety information? There's an app for that

• Business: EVs are cleaner than gas cars, but a growing share of Americans don't believe it

• World: Alcohol-free beer is gaining popularity, even at Oktoberfest

Krista Jensen curated today's edition of The Point.