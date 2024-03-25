The Point, March 25, 2024: Gainesville's surprising role in women's rights movement

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• WUFT News: Gainesville’s forgotten history: Birthplace of the women’s rights movement. "Peggy Macdonald, PhD was working on an exhibit about local health care when she came across a map from 1968 listing the country’s top five most influential cities in the battle for women’s rights. She was surprised to see Gainesville high on the list."

• WCJB: GPD K9 apprehends the wrong suspect in domestic violence case. "Soon after the dog made contact, the handler realized the person was a houseless neighbor who had no connection to the crimes and called off the apprehension."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: Thousands flock to see 8th annual Gator Fly-In. "The 8th annual Gator Fly-In Armed Services and Appreciation Day took place Saturday in Gainesville, where the public was welcomed to the University Air Center to get a taste of what it means to fly."

• WUFT News: A conversation with Edward Leonard, Ocala Symphony Orchestra guest conductor. "WUFT’s Elliot Tritto spoke with the guest conductor, Edward Leonard, about the upcoming performance, how he handles conducting orchestras while traveling, his friendship with Ocala Symphony Orcheatra’s conductor, Matthew Wardell, conducting the orchestra for the first time, his thoughts on the Leonard Bernstein Netflix biopic film “Maestro,” and how he will interact with the winners of the young artists competition."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Peaceful Paths marks 50 years of community service. "Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network, Inc. has existed under three different names since its inception 50 years ago, but the heart of its mission to bring hope and healing has never changed."

• WUFT News: Gators battle with Buffs, fall 102-100. "A basket made with less than two seconds on the clock wiped out a career high performance by Walter Clayton Jr. and a comeback attempt by the Florida Gators."

• WUFT News: UF/IFAS donkeys provide unique learning experience for animal sciences students. "About three years ago, the animal sciences department inherited Wilma, Pebbles, and Emily, from a long-time UF/IFAS employee when she died. Associate professors Samantha Brooks and Carissa Wickens quickly learned that the donkeys were not comfortable interacting with or being cared for by humans."

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: Some Florida universities are pushing back enrollment deadlines because of FAFSA delays. "Students are still waiting on financial aid packages due to FAFSA delays. Some of Florida's largest universities are giving the incoming class more time to decide on committing to their school."

• WMFE-Orlando: Thousands of Florida kids lost Medicaid, now some have no coverage. "It’s been one year since Florida began sending letters of Medicaid redetermination. About 979,000 people have been disenrolled, and as predicted, the impact has been felt much more by children."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Bill headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis has municipal ethics officials concerned. "The bill adds time limits to the length of ethics investigations, requires sworn affidavits to launch ethics complaints, and bans second-hand knowledge from being used in investigations. It also allows those running for public office to seek civil damages when someone files a fraudulent complaint."

• PolitiFact FL: Miami has the largest asylum case backlog in the U.S. Here’s why. "When we asked the Florida’s governor’s office about Nuñez’s numbers, a spokesperson pointed us to news reports that covered Miami’s large case backlog but didn’t discuss the asylum denial rate. When we looked into the data, we found that one of her numbers is right and the other is exaggerated."

• WMFE-Orlando: Report: Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers total 840K in Florida, bear heavy burden. "The number of Floridians serving as caregivers for people with Alzheimer's and other dementias is an estimated 840,000, an increase of 13,000 in just one year, according to an annual report from the Alzheimer's Association."

• WUSF-Tampa: A small leak is contained at the Piney Point phosphate plant. "The leak happened after an electrical circuit breaker tripped on a facility being used to pump polluted water deep under the drinking water aquifer."

• News Service of Florida: Florida justices have turned down a challenge to Seminole sports betting. "Gambling companies challenging a deal that allowed the Seminole Tribe to offer online sports betting statewide can’t make their case directly to the Florida Supreme Court, justices unanimously ruled Thursday."

• WMFE-Orlando: Bethune-Cookman gifted $1.4M to update campus. "The news follows student protests in 2023 that called on the university to update student housing and campus spaces including athletic facilities."

From NPR News

• World: What is ISIS-K, the group that claims it carried out the Moscow concert attack?

• World: Blinken urges Netanyahu not to attack Rafah as cease-fire resolution fails at the U.N.

• National: FBI letter tells Alaska Airlines passengers they are 'a possible victim of a crime'

• Business: Trump is on the verge of a windfall of billions of dollars. Here are 3 things to know

• Health: The Gambia is debating whether to repeal its ban on female genital mutilation

• Economy: The IRS touts improved customer service and a hassle free filing option

• World: Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer

• Religion: Despite church prohibitions, Catholics still choose IVF to have children

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.