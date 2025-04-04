UF Basketball’s Final Four sparks business boom in Gainesville

With new merchandise dropping, watch parties filling up fast and bars quickly selling out entry tickets, Gainesville is buzzing as the Gators reach the semifinals for the first time in 11 years.

The Gators will be playing against the Auburn Tigers in San Antonio Saturday at 6 p.m. EST.

Bob Sager, a freshman computer engineering major, waited in line Tuesday for the Final Four merchandise drop at the University of Florida bookstore, after already having spent hundreds of dollars this season.

“Since the team is just so good, I think it’s natural for people to buy,” Sager said. “People want to buy a Walter Clayton Jr. jersey, not just a standard No. 1 jersey.”

Final Four merchandise items range in price from $28 for a Final Four short-sleeve T-shirt to $43 for a Final Four hat, on average, not including taxes.

Sager said he is also traveling to San Antonio to watch the game, having spent $40 on tickets.

Joshua Pulver, area director at the University of Florida bookstores, said the excitement surrounding the team has led to an increase in sales.

“We have already sold through the first round of NIL products that we had coming for the Final Four,” Pulver said, emphasizing the high demand for Gators gear, especially items featuring players.

A display of the University of Florida Bookstore's Final Four merch on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Oriana Torre/WUFT News)

The basketball team's success isn’t just impacting UF Bookstore sales and student excitement. Local businesses, including The Swamp Restaurant and The Meelypops Shop, a sports card and collectibles store, are noticing a business boom.

The Swamp Restaurant has been hosting watch parties and specials since the beginning of the season but saw an unexpected increase in demand after the Gators reached the latest round.

“I have never seen the commitment to watch a basketball team like this,” said Kyile Coulter, event coordinator at The Swamp Restaurant.

This Saturday, they are expecting a maximum-capacity event with an extra 20 tables.

She also mentioned that this not only helps small businesses but also benefits employees.

The restaurant was accepting VIP table reservations with a minimum spend and plans to offer first-come, first-served seating as well.

Meanwhile, Tim Ahearn, manager of The Meelypops Shop, said that while overall sales haven’t skyrocketed, more customers have been asking about basketball-related items, especially those featuring players from Duke, and UF player Walter Clayton Jr.

Ahead of the Final Four, the store hosted an event featuring former basketball player Jason Williams, known as “White Chocolate,” during which he signed jerseys and cards for fans.

“We did a March Madness bracket,” Ahearn said. “Huge turnout for that, and I will say 90% of people picked Florida to win it.”

Businesses expect a busy weekend and a boost in profits.

“Once we come back with the championship, the city will go crazy,” Pulver said.