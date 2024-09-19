Florida Department of Health issues rabies alert in Marion County after confirmed case in cat

The Florida Department of Health has issued a 60-day rabies alert for Marion County after confirming a case in a cat.

WUFT's Radaysha Robinson spoke with Marion County Animal Services Deputy Director Stephanie Kash, who emphasized the importance of pet vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and microchipping.

The rabies alert targets specific areas, including parts of Highway 316, Northeast 44th Avenue and U.S. Highway 301.