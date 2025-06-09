Floridians urged to prepare early as city promotes storm readiness resources

As Floridians brace for another potentially active hurricane season, emergency officials in Gainesville are reminding residents that early preparation is key.

Following back-to-back hurricanes in 2024, Gainesville’s Public Information Officer Rosanna Passaniti said city leaders are focused on helping residents feel empowered rather than fearful.

“The most important thing is, do not be scared—be prepared,” Passaniti said.

The city created SafeGNV.org to guide residents through the storm prep process. The website includes emergency pamphlets in English and Spanish with tips for building supply kits, organizing documents and creating medication lists.

Residents are encouraged to stock up on non-perishable food, update important documents and create a plan that includes checking on neighbors.

