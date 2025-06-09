WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floridians urged to prepare early as city promotes storm readiness resources

WUFT | By Radaysha Robinson
Published June 9, 2025 at 6:09 PM EDT

As Floridians brace for another potentially active hurricane season, emergency officials in Gainesville are reminding residents that early preparation is key.

Following back-to-back hurricanes in 2024, Gainesville’s Public Information Officer Rosanna Passaniti said city leaders are focused on helping residents feel empowered rather than fearful.

“The most important thing is, do not be scared—be prepared,” Passaniti said.

The city created SafeGNV.org to guide residents through the storm prep process. The website includes emergency pamphlets in English and Spanish with tips for building supply kits, organizing documents and creating medication lists.

Residents are encouraged to stock up on non-perishable food, update important documents and create a plan that includes checking on neighbors.
Government and Politics
Radaysha Robinson
Radaysha is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Radaysha Robinson

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required