Florida Democrats say they're beyond confident in Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy

Kamala Harris has become the second woman in U.S. history to secure a major-party nomination for president, joining Hillary Clinton, who achieved the milestone in 2016. Although no woman has yet made it to the presidency, the Democratic Party is rallying behind the Harris-Walz ticket with renewed optimism and confidence.

Florida Democratic delegates are very excited for Harris's candidacy. One of these delegates, Charles Horowitz, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “It's been far too long. We should have had a woman president long ago, even before 2016. And we're just so excited that people in this country who have never been represented at that highest office are finally going to get that opportunity.”

Gainesville City Commissioner and Florida delegate Casey Willits offered a silimar sentiment, claiming that Harris's chances of winning the presidency are stronger than Hillary’s back in 2016.

“I think in 2016 we were really hopeful but we weren't quite sure we could do it...to have the first woman president...and I think now in a country that can elect Donald Trump, we can elect anyone to the White House,” he said.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also showed her confidence in Harris. Fried recalled the moment she got the call with Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the race.

“By that evening — by 6 o'clock — 94 percent of the Florida delegation was in line with excitement and energy and ready to fight for the first female president Kamala Harris,” she said.

Despite strong support from within the party, the Democrats understand the election won't be an easy win.

“It's always a tough state for us to win here in Florida...but no, the Florida Delegates, our party, is very confident that Kamala Harris is the best person to carry forward our message,” Willits added.

While the excitement around Harris’ candidacy is growing, recent polls show former president Donald Trump still in the lead by about three points across all voters in Florida.