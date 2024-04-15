Diaper poverty: Gainesville families cut corners on food, transport to fund baby essentials

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Dareesha Black, 27, found herself amid a small crowd gathered at the Alachua County Library.

But she wasn't there to delve into the world of non-fiction. Instead, she was on a mission to find diapers. Black, a stay-at-home mother, is a regular at the Bundle of Joy’s weekly diaper poverty distribution bank.

She needed two packs of size three diapers for her seven-month-old baby to get through the week. Unfortunately, all size three diapers had been claimed by other attendees of the event, so she settled for the next size up and headed home.

The size four diapers would not be a perfect fit. But, they would still keep the Black family budget– and her baby’s health– from unraveling.

In the heart of Gainesville, the Bundles of Joy diaper bank acts as a crucial lifeline for families confronting the challenging issue of diaper insecurity.

But the struggle is not confined to Gainesville.

Families in so-called “diaper poverty” have become privy to a widespread issue throughout the nation. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, nearly one in two families in the United States struggle to afford clean diapers for their babies.

Participants carry green bags provided by the Bundles of Joy Distribution Program on their shoulders as they wait to receive diapers (Rebecca Marks/WUFT)



Exacerbated by the profound economic impact of COVID-19, diaper needs increased by 47% in 2023 compared to 2017. This is due to the weight of inflation, increased demand and rising costs of raw materials, making it a challenge to purchase affordable diapers and other baby products.

Troy Moore, chief of external affairs at the Diaper Bank Network, said the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages of raw materials and manufacturing delays.

This, coupled with inflationary pressure, has increased production costs for diaper manufacturers.

“After COVID, we saw an average of 86% increase in the number of diapers being distributed by local programs,” Moore said. “Some diaper banks saw an increase of 200%, 400% and even 600%.

Stephanie Noorman, 35, a grant coordinator at Santa Fe College, has an 18-month-old baby girl with another on the way.

This bar chart showcases the amount of diapers used daily ranging from newborn to 3 years old (Berkshire Community Diaper Project — Rebecca Marks/WUFT)



“I’ve definitely relied on assistance programs or donations to access diapers for my little girl,” Noorman said. “At the beginning of every month, my husband and I prioritize diapers over other essential needs.”

According to Kids First of Florida, disposable diapers for a single baby will cost approximately $70 per month and $840 per year. Michelle Campbell, an instructor at the Bundles of Joy distribution program, says one case of diapers is about $45.

“If you have to change a baby's diaper every two hours, that money goes straight out the window,” Campbell said. “Our analysis data tell us that this is a dire need right now.”

Paying for diapers has forced families to cut back on other essentials. In fact, 46% reported reducing other expenditures to afford diapers, with most of those households cutting back in multiple areas including food, utilities and entertainment outside of the home.

According to Harvard Public Health, the absence of adequate diaper access poses a risk of further plunging working parents and their families into poverty. Nearly a quarter of households facing diaper shortages report instances where parents had to miss work due to insufficient diapers, hindering their ability to send their children to childcare facilities.

Also, 28% of people reported skipping meals, 25% were forced to work additional jobs and 33% skipped a billing payment.

This displays the cost per diaper for leading diaper brands (Cross River Therapy — Rebecca Marks/WUFT)



Malia Thomas, a consultant, has twin boys under 10 months. “The needs and health of the twins are our top priority,” she said.

Her monthly expenses have gone up about $2,000 due to these added costs. While her family is not eligible for any government assistance, this has led to cuts in dining-out expenditures.

“I am even considering trading my car for something more economical to create a cost savings,” Thomas said.

In Florida, 13.6% of families earn less than the federal poverty line (FPL), with 20% of families falling below this threshold in Alachua County. As of 2024, the FPL for a family of three is $2,151 a month.

“I watched the price rise at stores like CVS and Target following COVID-19,” said Noorman. “To maintain the lifestyle I had prior, I have begun couponing. Now, I’m obsessed.”

But, the solution to this problem is not as simple as it sounds.

Michelle Campbell, a wellness instructor with the Bundles of Joy Distribution Program, aids a participant while numerous stacks of diapers await distribution. (Rebecca Marks/WUFT)



While families experiencing a financial crisis may seek support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants and Children, federal assistance programs cannot be used to buy non-food items such as diapers.

Thus, a significant number of families find themselves in a vulnerable and frequently unnoticed position.

Thomas mentions that the majority of the working class earn “too much” to qualify for federal aid, yet their income falls short of covering their children's essential needs, including diapers.

In an attempt to bring some relief, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a tax relief bill in 2023 that removes the sales tax on essential items for babies and toddlers.

“This definitely adds a step to help, but it is not enough,” said Casey Rollins, a mother of four children, two of whom are under two years old. Others share her sentiment.

“It is nice to save 7% but when I have to spend over $100 a month on diapers,” Thomas said. “It is a start but it’s not the perfect solution.”

Ultimately, diaper poverty is a complex issue that millions of families nationwide continue to confront indefinitely.

“Diapers shouldn't be a luxury, they're a basic necessity,” Black said. When you're forced to choose between food on the table or a clean diaper for your baby, you realize just how broken our system truly is.”