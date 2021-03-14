League of Women Voters of Alachua County Climate Change Webinar

Today’s episode features the League of Women Voters of Alachua County’s upcoming climate change webinar as well as their natural resource initiatives and activities. Since 1920 the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has worked to improve our systems of government and impact public policy through citizen education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters in Alachua County is also committed to preserving Florida’s land, and ensure that citizens in Alachua County have clean water and air. They collect, review, analyze, interpret and disperse data for public education.

Jay Rosenbek, UF Professor Emeritus and chairman of the League’s Natural Resources committee discusses the upcoming free webinar on Zoom entitled, “100 percent Renewable Energy: Where We Are, Where We Need to Go and How the Public Can Help” will be March 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Website: https://my.lwv.org/florida/alachua

To register for the webinar: https://bit.ly/37OUHxh