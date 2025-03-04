China slaps extra tariffs of up to 15% on imports of major U.S. farm exports

BEIJING — China announced Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef.

The tariffs announced by the Commerce Ministry are due to take effect from March 10. They follow U.S. President Donald Trump's order to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese products to 20% across the board. Those took effect on Tuesday.

Imports of U.S. grown chicken, wheat, corn and cotton will face an extra 15% tariff, it said. The tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafoods, fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be increased by 10%.

Also Tuesday, Beijing placed 10 more U.S. firms on its unreliable entity list, which would bar them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and from making new investments in the country.

The firms include defense companies such as Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Lockheed Martin Missile System Integration Lab.

Senior executives of these companies will also be banned from entering China and work permits, and Chinese visitor and residency permissions also will be revoked, the Commerce Ministry said.

The companies were placed on the list for selling arms to or cooperating on military technologies with Taiwan in recent years, the ministry said. China claims the self-governed island as its own territory.

The addition of the 10 companies comes after China last month added two firms, fashion company PVH Group and biotechnology company Illumina, to the unreliable entities list.

Separately, China added 15 U.S. companies to its export control list, including aerospace and defense companies like General Dynamics Land Systems and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, among others.

"China has decided to include 15 U.S. entities that endanger China's national security and interests in the export control list, prohibiting the export of dual-use items to them," the ministry said in a statement.

