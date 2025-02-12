Will heat and hurricanes put the brakes on Florida's growth?

This special project from WUFT News explores the economic aftermath of a difficult 2024 storm season in the Sunshine State. Real estate, tourism and homeowners insurance are all likely to see continued effects from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. These stories explore the complex trends affecting millions of people who may sooner or later face a difficult question: How much longer can they afford to live in the Sunshine State?