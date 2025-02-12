Will heat and hurricanes put the brakes on Florida's growth?
This special project from WUFT News explores the economic aftermath of a difficult 2024 storm season in the Sunshine State. Real estate, tourism and homeowners insurance are all likely to see continued effects from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. These stories explore the complex trends affecting millions of people who may sooner or later face a difficult question: How much longer can they afford to live in the Sunshine State?
After six years of fierce hurricanes and searing summer temperatures, Florida’s residential real estate industry worries that weather patterns influenced by climate change may have wilted the state’s reputation as an idyllic place to live and work.
As hurricanes ravaged Florida in 2024, home insurance costs have surged, putting a strain on the state’s residents.
Many Pinellas County business owners and workers say they are ready to welcome snowbirds and vacation-seeking visitors. Changes in tourism trends in the state’s coastal playgrounds will be revealed in the coming months and years, especially during peak tourism season.