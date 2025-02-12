WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Will heat and hurricanes put the brakes on Florida's growth?

This special project from WUFT News explores the economic aftermath of a difficult 2024 storm season in the Sunshine State. Real estate, tourism and homeowners insurance are all likely to see continued effects from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. These stories explore the complex trends affecting millions of people who may sooner or later face a difficult question: How much longer can they afford to live in the Sunshine State?
Debris is piled outside Park Place Motel located at 211 Second Street in Cedar Key, approximately 400 ft. away from Cedar Key Beach, after Hurricane Helene. (Scarlling Manzanarez/WUFT News)
Business and Development
Will climate change dampen demand for Florida residential real estate?
After six years of fierce hurricanes and searing summer temperatures, Florida’s residential real estate industry worries that weather patterns influenced by climate change may have wilted the state’s reputation as an idyllic place to live and work.