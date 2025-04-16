The Point, April 16, 2025: Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit expediting care

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit (Tanya Fedak/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: The Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit’s expedites life-saving care in two years since opening. "Originally established in July 2023, the Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit was designed to expedite the process of giving care to people suffering from a stroke. The MSTU brings the hospital to the patient, and on the truck is a portable CT scanner, telemedicine equipment and medications needed to treat a stroke."

• WUFT News: DeSantis announces Hope Florida expansion amid legislative scrutiny. "Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the charity operated by his wife will add a liaison to every state college."

• WUFT News: Gainesville residents protest Alachua County Public Schools allowing ICE to enter school zones. "Around 30 Gainesville residents – from concerned citizens, parents, teachers and students – gathered at the Matheson Museum on Tuesday to express their concern regarding immigration regulations announced by the Alachua County School Board."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School Board of Alachua County moves to discontinue Rawlings year-round program. "Attendance at the school has averaged around 89% since the year-round schedule was implemented, but projections for students to learn their educational materials at the necessary pace are significantly lower."

• WCJB: Marion County commissioners weigh fire fee increase amid utility worker pay raises. "At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners updated their calendars: first, to schedule a review of additional data collected by staff on May 10, and second, to hold a public hearing on fire fees on May 23."

• The Alligator: Fourth generation of UF supercomputer, HiPerGator, approved with sustainability in mind. "The supercomputer was designed and fitted by NVIDIA, a technology company co-founded by a UF alum and the namesake of Malachowsky Hall, and the first shipment of HiPerGator’s newest AI arrived in January. As installation continues through the summer, the question of sustainability lingers."

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up the signed bills that legally recognize the change to Gulf of America on April 15, 2025. He is flanked by lawmakers who pushed the bills through the Legislature. (X/@JoeGruters)

• News Service of Florida: Gov. DeSantis has signed two Gulf of America bills into Florida law. "One of the bills (HB 575) will change dozens of state laws to reflect the name change. The other (HB 549) will require state agencies to update 'geographic materials' to reflect the change. Also, school instructional materials adopted or purchased as of July 1 include the Gulf of America name."

• Central Florida Public Media: Bill to lower gun age from 21 to 18 has young people talking. "Under current Florida law, you have to be at least 21 years old to buy, sell or transfer a firearm. Some lawmakers want to see that changed. For the third consecutive year, legislators are pushing to lower the age to 18."

• News Service of Florida: Florida Senate tees up tax plan for talks, committee chair optimistic about reaching agreement. "Despite vastly divergent approaches with the House on tax cuts amid global economic uncertainty, a Senate leader Tuesday said he remains optimistic an agreement can be reached before the end of the legislative session."

• WUSF-Tampa: Some Florida nonprofit hospitals aren't using their tax breaks the way they're expected. "Nonprofit organizations are expected to use their tax breaks to give back to their communities. But a new national study found that many Florida hospitals aren’t doing as much as they should."

• WLRN-Miami: Thousands of low-income Floridians may lose financial help to pay electricity, gas bills. "A Miami-based non-profit group is calling out the Trump administration for laying off the entire staff of a $4.1 billion program that helps millions of low-income households pay electricity and gas bills, warning the 'most vulnerable' South Florida families may not get help to cool their homes."

• WUSF-Tampa: Lawmakers want a nationwide private school voucher program like Florida's. "The debates over school choice has heightened in recent years. Supporters say that the scholarships provide families an opportunity to give their children the education that suits them best, letting them explore options outside of their zip code. However, opponents point out that redirecting public funds towards unregulated private school harms public education and the majority of students that attend public schools."

• WLRN-Miami: She created a podcast to process her brushes with gun violence. It made a prestigious shortlist. "In producing a podcast for her Miami Dade College writing class, Isabel Paz opened with a dramatic emotional voicemail she left her mother years ago about an active shooter lockdown at her high school, Doral Prepatory Academy."

• NPR: Millions watch as underwater camera documents daily life on a Miami coral reef. "The Coral City Camera shows endangered corals that are thriving and remarkably resilient in the heart of Miami's busy port. The live feed has helped scientists gain a new understanding of the value and beauty of something they call 'urban corals.'"

• National: Trump plans order to cut funding for NPR and PBS

• World: Hong Kong post office will stop shipping parcels to the U.S. over tariffs

• National: Judge demands to know if White House is helping return wrongly deported Maryland man

• Climate: Exclusive: Climate activists were hacked. There was a link between victims and an alleged attacker

• Law: Mark Zuckerberg defends Meta in court against monopoly claims

• National: Trump moves to speed up asylum cases without court hearings

• National: DOGE cut a CDC team as it was about to start a project to help N.C. flood victims

• Health: Study highlights cancer risk from millions of CT scans performed annually

• Animals: A colossal squid is filmed in its natural habitat for the first time

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.