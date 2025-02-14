UF students caught up in police chase of armed robber

On Wednesday afternoon, University of Florida students' routines were thrown into chaos after receiving a UF Alert about an armed robbery near campus.

The suspect fled the scene towards UFORA Gainesville, a UF student apartment complex located at 1218 SW Fifth Ave. Students in the area were confused and panicked as the UF Alert System kept them updated.

Vlada Pitner, a UF junior who was walking back to her UFORA apartment after class, took a video on her phone when she noticed cop cars surrounding the complex.

“I panned to the building and as I was zooming in, I randomly saw this kid who matched the description peeking out on one of the balconies,” Pitner said. “I showed a cop and he told me to move quickly because the guy was probably armed.”

Major Croom, 19, entered Wild Side Smoke Shop, located at 1029 W. University Ave., and robbed the store after threatening two employees with a firearm, according to a report from the Gainesville Police Department.

Croom demanded six bottles of cannabis flower, valued at $419.94, police said. After the robbery, Croom fled the scene with the unpaid items. Wild Side said no employees were harmed.

At 3:27 p.m., the first UF Alert regarding the robbery was sent out to students, warning them about the incident and advising them to avoid the area.

“I checked the alert on my phone and got really freaked out,” said Gaby Scheiner, a UF sophomore. “I live in an apartment right by the smoke shop.”

Fleeing on foot, Croom entered the UFORA building through the parking garage.

A UF Alert gave students a physical description of Croom. Police arrived shortly after a student at the apartment complex identified him.

“I was walking back to my apartment from class and saw the alerts on my phone, but I didn’t really read them,” said Pitner. “I saw police cars all around UFORA and put two and two together.”

Officers had cars and guns pointed towards the building as they tried to identify which unit he was in.

Jessica Friedman, a UF sophomore, watched the pursuit from her balcony with her roommates.

“I guess our apartment is on the same side of the building as his,” Friedman said. “Two cops were standing on the road with their cars and pointing their guns at the building.”

Apartment staff provided police with Croom’s name and unit, allowing officers to arrest him inside his apartment.

The UF Alert System informed students that the suspect was in custody, allowing them to resume their daily activities after the chaotic and unsettling afternoon.

“The kind of stuff that happens here on a daily basis is wild,” Scheiner said. “No matter the day, there always seems to be something crazy happening in Gainesville.”

Croom remains in the Alachua County Jail, where he is being held without bond.