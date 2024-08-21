WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Florida Democrats excited during 2024 DNC

WUFT | By Juan Carlos Chaoui
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:30 AM EDT

The Democratic National Convention is underway at the United Center in Chicago, and the energy among Florida Democrats is palpable. The convention, which many believe is making history, has drawn excited participation from delegates across the state.

State Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, is attending her second convention and expressed her excitement about the historic significance of the event.

“This is just a phenomenal experience. This is my second time coming to a convention,” she said, “but I have to tell you, there's nothing like knowing a Black woman is about to take this country forward. I am so excited.”

First-time DNC attendee Ed Lally shared similar sentiments, describing the convention as “over the top” with “so much hope and enthusiasm.”

Lally also emphasized that Vice President Kamala Harris’s nomination has brought him immense happiness.

“She’s offered hope and enthusiasm and joy into this election… and every day I wake up happy now, which hasn’t been the case for a while,” he said.

This year’s convention is a first for many attendees, as the last Democratic National Convention in 2020 was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return to an in-person gathering has only amplified the excitement among Floridians like Lally, who is eager to hear from the various speakers supporting Vice President Harris and inspiring fellow Democrats.
Juan Carlos Chaoui
Juan Carlos Chaoui is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
