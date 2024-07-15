These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.
Photo gallery: Day 1 of 2024 Republican National Convention
1 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 03.jpg
Kat Cammack, R-Fla., addresses the crowd during Florida's kickoff breakfast at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wis., before the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 11.jpg
Byron Donalds, R-FL, speaks to during Florida'a kickoff breakfast during the RNC at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin., Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 06.jpg
Kat Cammack, R-Fla., reacts during Florida's kickoff breakfast at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wis., before the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 14.jpg
Two alternate delegates walk through Fiserv Forum, the location of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 12.jpg
A merchant sells shirts outside of the Baird Center during the Republican National Convention in Milkwaukee, Wisconsin., Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 17.jpg
An attendee browses hats for sale at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin., Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 16.jpg
Delegates arrive at the Fiserv Forum, the location of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
8 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 21.jpg
Protesters with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization march through Milwaukee, Wis., outside of the secure zone surrounding the Fiserv Forum and the Republican National Convention Monday July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 28.jpg
Protesters march through Milwaukee, Wis., outside of the outside of the secure zone surrounding the Fiserv Forum and the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
10 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 29.jpg
Protesters march through Milwaukee, Wis., outside of the secure zone surrounding the Fiserv Forum and the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
11 of 11 — 071524 RNC Day 1 AL 30.jpg
A protester holds a sign while marching through the streets of Milwaukee, Wis., outside of the secure zone surrounding the Fiserv Forum and the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT NEws)