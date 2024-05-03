Graduates reflect on their time at UF

More than 10,500 graduates have applied for their degrees this spring, and today, University of Florida graduates will finally receive them.

With today’s commencement ceremony so soon, graduating gators are feeling nostalgic.

One graduate, Samantha Latsko, remembers the connections she made on campus.

“I have made friendships I will cherish for the rest of my life in a city that will forever have a special place in my heart," she said.

Her friend, graduate Maria Grace, carries with her the memories made at UF football games.

“My favorite memory from UF would be going to the UF Football games, and staying after the third quarter for Tom Petty, and just the energy of the crowd," she said.

Another graduate, Lizbeth Nava, finds meaning in how far she’s come, recalling one of her first memories at UF.

“I think my favorite memory at UF is moving into my freshman year dorm with my roommate," she said. "We were 18 years old, just starting in a new city. And now, we still live together at 22 years old.”

The three, along with many others, will attend their commencement ceremony at the Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium from seven to nine p.m today.