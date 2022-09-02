 
“Knight Talks” Premieres on WUFT-TV 5.1

September 2, 2022 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features “Knight Talks,” a 30-minute student production from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications aimed at empowering students looking ahead to employment. Staff and students work with industry professionals to highlight some of the real challenges people face and the struggles they have overcome. The goal is to show students that they too can attain success through a little hard work and determination, despite challenging circumstances. Guests have shared emotional stories of their journey to professional independence. Topics have focused on how success can require sacrifice, how to explore employment options, dealing with racism and turning rejection into a dream.

WUFT Media Services Director Matt Abramson shares the process on how the show is planned and produced and how it has found a new home on WUFT-TV 5.1 on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning September 10.

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUCnQn_3fSKXVPWM22l83tQ/featured

